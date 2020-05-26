Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 2,541.

No new cases were reported in Interior or Northern Health.

There are 258 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,122 people have fully recovered from the virus – a recovery rate of 83.5%.

Thirty-seven people are hospitalized, seven of which are in intensive or critical care.

No new deaths were reported from the virus in BC keeping the provincial total at 161.

Dr. Henry noted the BC COVID-19 SPEAK: Your story, our future’ survey from the BC Centre for Disease Control has seen over 321-thousand respondents, 11, 500 of those are from the north.

The survey closes on Sunday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Northern Health will host a virtual town hall on Thursday night, which will include MLA’s Jennifer Rice and Coralee Oakes as the hosts while CEO Cathy Ulrich and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Raina Fumerton are expected to attend.

The breakdown by Health Authority is as follows: