Williams Lake City Hall has re-opened starting today for limited operations including tax services, building permits and licences only.

Chief Administrative Officer Milo MacDonald explains.

“Tax time is coming up and there are some people that will require face to face interactions with staff. We want to make sure that we make that easy. We do have measures in place for social distancing and we’ve reviewed it from the point of view of safety so that the public and our staff are safe”.

MacDonald added “We still do have online options and of course we’re available by phone, but for people who don’t have those options and still need to come in, we decided to make it available for people to come in. The online process is quite simple and if people have questions they can certainly call us and we can take them through that process. We are going to be phasing towards a fuller opening as the risk level seems to drop and hopefully we can see that flatten curve with better numbers, and of course, ourselves and other agencies will be more fully open to work”.

Those who must come into Williams Lake City Hall are asked to continue to follow the directives of the Provincial Health Officer and maintain a physical distance of at least two meters from others.

The re-opening includes regular business hours and is primarily for those unable to pay property taxes online.

Residents who do have access to online services can find information on property taxes, homeowner grants, and deferred tax loans on the City of Williams Lake website.