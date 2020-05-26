The Cariboo Regional Districts Emergency Operations Centre has lifted two evacuation alerts for 4 properties in the Quesnel area effective immediately.

The Knickerbocker-Wells Road Alert issued April 23rd and the other is the Knickerbocker-Wells Road Alert expansion issued on April 26th.

The CRD says an evacuation order for one property in the area remains in effect.

An Evacuation Alert or Order may need to be reissued: however, if that is deemed necessary the process will re-commence. Residents returning home, are encouraged to consider that there is still high water and flooding in the area, to use caution and remain prepared