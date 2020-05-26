A donation will be made later this (Tuesday) afternoon to seniors living in Cariboo Place in Williams Lake to help them stay in touch with loved ones.

Two Ipads will be given by Lorne Doerkson, Bob Piderman, and Division Director of IG Wealth Management Ryan Brink.

Brink said the first idea for a donation was to provide lunch for the employees at the home, but when they thought about how long term care homes were having challenges with residents communicating with their loved ones, the Ipads were the obvious choice.

“We thought the Ipad would be something that would last a lot longer and hopefully affect even more people than just the staff, the residents, all of their friends, all of their family that can now do things like face time or chat with the residents of the home”.

Brink, Doerkson, and Piderman all agreed that the Ipads were the right decision on what kind of donation to make.

Piderman said the device made a difference in his own life.

“Early on we started working from home and I felt very isolated, missing my granddaughter for example. All we could do was talk to her on the phone or on the iPad. When the idea of donating the iPads came up I thought it was great. It feels a lot nicer being able to see the smiling face of your loved one”.

Doerkson said he’s looking forward to the presentation and hopefully it will have a lasting effect on the residents and their family members.