A total of nine low-volume side roads in the Cariboo region remain closed.

That update was provided last night by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

It says alternate routes are available.

219 roads that have been impacted by flooding so far this year, although the Ministry says progress is being made..

In a written response to MyCaribooNow, the ministry specifically identifies Mission Road, just south of Williams Lake.

It is anticipated that that road could be reopened later this week.

The ministry and its maintenance contractors have 87 pieces of heavy equipment working to repair impacted sites.