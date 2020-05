RCMP, BC Ambulance and the Volunteer Fire Department were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident in the 4000 block of Quesnel-Hydraulic Road.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says it happened at around 4-30 in the afternoon…

“It was a single vehicle rollover. The vehicle left the road, flipped into the ditch and then caught on fire.”

The road was closed for a few hours.

No other details are available at this time.