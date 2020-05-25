Mailboxes were targetted over the weekend in the Williams Lake area.

RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron says yesterday afternoon at 1:13 police received a report that four mail parcel boxes were broken into at 14-87 Chimney Valley Road.

It’s not known if anything was taken and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.