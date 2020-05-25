Clinton RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in furthering its criminal investigation into a pedestrian involved hit and run collision Friday evening.

On May 22, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m., Clinton RCMP responded to a report of an adult male pedestrian discovered laying injured in the middle of the 7500-block of Meadow Lake Road in Canoe Creek BC. Frontline officers arrived on scene to find BC Emergency Health Services providing emergency medical attention to the seriously injured pedestrian.

The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene and render aid to the victim.

The victim, a 33-year-old Canoe Creek man, who was struck by the unknown vehicle sustained what police believe to be serious non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for medical treatment.

Our investigation has revealed that the victim was left laying injured in the roadway till he was discovered by passerby’s who immediately contacted 911, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the RCMP Southeast District. We need the public’s help to identify and track down the vehicle involved.

If you witnessed this hit and run collision and have not yet spoken to police, or you have any information that can assist investigators you are asked to call the Clinton RCMP at 250-459-2221.

Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

