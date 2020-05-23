Minister of Health Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry have confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 province-wide, for a total of 2,507.

2 of the new cases are in Northern Health, which has now had 62.

There are 310 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 2,042 people who have tested positive have now fully recovered – an 81% recovery rate.

41 people are hospitalized, 8 of which are in intensive care.

3 more British Columbians have died because of the virus, and the death toll is currently at 155.

“There have been no new health-care outbreaks, and the outbreak at Lions Gate Hospital has been declared over. In total, 14 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care units have active outbreaks,” said Dix and Henry in a joint statement, adding:

“While Phase 2 is now underway, the provincial health officer order restricting mass gatherings to no more than 50 individuals remains in place. Further, the order has been amended to also include no more than 50 vehicles for outdoor drive-in events.”

The breakdown by Health Authority is as follows: