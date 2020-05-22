The Prince George Senior Lacrosse League has cancelled it’s season due to COVID-19.

The Quesnel Crossfire were scheduled to return to the league after suspending operations last year.

2020 will go down as a tough year for the sport throughout BC as the Senior A and B leagues in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island also pulled the plug this week.

Don Wittmeier is the Commissioner of the Prince George League…

“There are many people that love the game of lacrosse and unfortunately, we can’t have it. This would have been our 30th year in Prince George.”

“This also affects all other Senior C leagues including the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, and the Okanagan, so unfortunately lacrosse is not taking place this year.”

The cancellation impacts five teams.

As for what the 2021 season may potentially look like, Wittmeier said that’s still up in the air.

“We’re waiting to get information on social distancing protocols and right now, our arenas are closed and it doesn’t look like they are opening too soon so we’ll take it as goes as we await recommendations from the BC Lacrosse Association and the Canadian Lacrosse Association.”