A 25-year old man, accused of holding a tow truck driver up at knife point, has now appeared in court.

Bishop Realff was released on bail and now due back in court on August 4th for an Arraignment Hearing.

Realff is charged with assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement and extortion.

100 Mile House RCMP say a tow truck travelled from Williams Lake early Monday (May 19) morning to assist with retrieving a vehicle that had become stuck on a rural road in Lac La Hache.

The driver says he picked the client up to travel to the area where the vehicle was located when the suspect produced a knife and started making demands, and held the driver against his will for upwards of 45 minutes.

Police say they immediately responded to the area and located the victim, who was able to escape from the suspect without injury and leave the area safely in the tow truck.

Patrols were conducted and while the suspect was not located, he was later positively identified.

Kamloops RCMP, responding to an unrelated suspicious complaint the following day, made an arrest.