The City of Williams Lake will begin the second phase of its FireSmart planning and fuel mitigation to protect high-risk areas and homes around the City ahead of the wildfire season.

Funded through the UBCM’s Community Resiliency Investment program, it’s being led by Ken Day of K-Day Forestry Limited, who explained the fuel mitigation work they’ll be doing.

“We have two streams in this project. One is focused on essentially reducing the intensity of the fire as it enters the community, dealing with the forest to reduce fire intensity and therefore a threat to the community”.

On the FireSmart side, funding is also in place for an estimated 24 private home assessments.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb said “One of the best ways to mitigate this potential damage is through proactive FireSmart activities and fuel treatment on both private and public property”.

Work has begun to remove excess vegetation and fuel from green spaces within Williams Lake, and the Community Forest and Cariboo-Chilcotin District are planning treatments outside the City.

When fuel treatments are ready to start, nearby residents will be advised by direct mail.