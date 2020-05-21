A hanger at the airport on Wrangler Way in 100 Mile House was broken into.

Police said they received a report of a break and enter that happened yesterday (Wednesday) during the early morning hours.

The suspect was caught on a security camera but obscured their face with what appeared to be a hooded sweatshirt or coat and proceeded to steal an unknown quantity of equipment.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.