100 Mile House RCMP are trying to identify some squatters who left a mess behind on properties below the old ski hill.

Police say 100 Mile Fire Rescue was called to the area on Saturday (May 16) to deal with a camp fire that was contrary to the local fire ban.

After putting the fire out, they then called local police.

Corporal Ryder Birtwistle…

” Officers walked to the site and found the squatters had moved on. However they left a significant mess behind including clothing, food, bedding, tarps, drug paraphernalia and general garbage.”

Birtwistle says it is an unfortunate situation given the location of the squatters tent and mess is in an area frequented by hikers and wildfire and that some of the debris left behind could pose a danger to both.

He encourages the public to report anyone obviously squatting on local public lands…

“By calling police, the 100 Mile House Fire Department or the District of 100 Mile House so tehy can be approached and their site assessed for public safety.”

Birtwistle says anyone who knows the identity of those that left this recent mess behind is aslo asked to call the RCMP at 250-395-2456.