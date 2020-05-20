The City of Williams Lake approved the submission of grant applications for a couple of projects at last (Tuesday) night’s Council meeting.

One is for up to thirty-five thousand dollars toward electrical works for the installation of power supply and lighting of the Nekw7usem bridge on the RC Cotton Pedestrian trail.

Manager of Planning and Development, Hasib Nadvi said part of the plan for the bridge was to improve it’s aesthetics and also have lighting installed so that it meets with the principles of Crime Prevention through Environmental Design.

“What we would like to achieve with this grant application is that we’ll take the power supply from the Suncor property to the bridge and we’ll have a metering pole installed and then we’ll have different lighting options to be able to program the lighting in a way that it could change colors for the holiday season and other special events”.

The other grant the City is applying for is for up nine thousand dollars toward a bike wash station in the Tourism Discovery Centre Parking lot.

Nadvi said the location is perfect as one of the more prominent biking trails leads right to it.

“A bike wash station there would be one of the best locations and would be very good for visitors and our existing mountain bikers in the community right now. We have water supply right there and existing drainage so the location makes sense and there will be some in-kind contributions that we’ll do for the project”.

Nadvi said the City will be submitting the applications for the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association’s Tourism Development Grant in the next two weeks and hopes to hear if they get approval in the next couple of months.