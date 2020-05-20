There was a fatal accident in the Quesnel area over the long weekend.

Sergeant Richard Weseen says it happened on Sunday (May 17) evening at around 6-45 pm on a private property on Clouston Road in the 10-Mile Lake area…

“The driver of Hyundai Accent lost control and struck a tree on the property. The passenger of the vehicle was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Sadly the driver, a 33-year old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Weseen confirms that the victim was from the Quesnel area.

His name is not being released.

An investigation into the accident continues.