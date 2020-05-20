100 Mile House RCMP say they received a report of a tow truck driver being held at knife point in the early morning hours on Monday. (May 18)

Police say the tow truck travelled from Williams Lake to assist with retrieving a vehicle that had become stuck on a rural road in Lac La Hache.

The driver says he picked the client up to travel to the area where the vehicle was located when the suspect produced a knife and started making demands, and held the driver against his will for upwards of 45 minutes.

Police say they immediately responded to the area and located the victim, who was able to escape from the suspect without injury and leave the area safely in the tow truck.

Patrols were conducted and while the suspect was not located, he was later positively identified as Bishop Realff of Barriere, BC.

Kamloops RCMP, responding to an unrelated suspicious complaint the following day, encountered Realff and subsequently arrested him.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Realff is now facing charges of extortion, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information about this matter or others that may have occurred between May 12th and the 18th in the Timothy Lake Road area are asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP (250-395-2456) or Crime Stoppers.