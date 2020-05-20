24-year old Kyle Tyler Gilpin is scheduled to go to trial in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on January 11th of next year.

Several weeks have been set aside.

A pretrial conference is set for next Tuesday. (May 26th)

Gilpin, charged with Second Degree Murder and Obstructing Justice, will be tried by a judge and jury.

A third charge of Uttering Threats was stayed back in November when he was ordered to stand trial following a Preliminary Inquiry.

Publication bans are in place on any of the evidence that has been presented in court.

Alexis Creek RCMP were called to a residence on the Redstone reserve back on October 19th of 2018.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered the body of an adult male.

No other details were released.