Tentative trial date set for the accused in a homicide in Alexis Creek.
Williams Lake Courthouse (MyCaribooNow.com staff)
24-year old Kyle Tyler Gilpin is scheduled to go to trial in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on January 11th of next year.
Several weeks have been set aside.
A pretrial conference is set for next Tuesday. (May 26th)
Gilpin, charged with Second Degree Murder and Obstructing Justice, will be tried by a judge and jury.
A third charge of Uttering Threats was stayed back in November when he was ordered to stand trial following a Preliminary Inquiry.
Publication bans are in place on any of the evidence that has been presented in court.
Alexis Creek RCMP were called to a residence on the Redstone reserve back on October 19th of 2018.
Upon arrival, police say they discovered the body of an adult male.
No other details were released.