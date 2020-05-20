The North Cariboo Joint Planning Committee is supporting an effort to recoup the money that has been lost by regional airports across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will ask Quesnel City Council and the Cariboo Regional District to write a letter of support for the Regional Community Airports of Canada to lobby the federal and provincial governments.

Jeff Norburn is the Director of Community Services with the city…

“From the Quesnel Regional Airport, passenger fees from Central Mountain Air account for 75 percent of airport revenues and they’re not flying at all, so clearly this is having a significant impact.”

Norburn originally said the Quesnel Airport was losing 300 thousand dollars a month in revenue, which led to some levity at last night’s meeting from Mayor Bob Simpson…

“Just for clarification we’re not losing 300 thousand dollars a month, we’re losing 30 thousand potentially. I need one of those defibrillators, you know with 300 thousand.”

The idea behind the lobbying efforts is for senior governments to provide funding to make airports whole.