A plan to re-open Williams Lake City council meetings to the public was on the agenda at last (Tuesday) night’s regular meeting.

Mayor Walt Cobb said he definitely would like to have the next scheduled meeting, June 2nd in council chambers.

Councilor Marnie Brenner said she is 100 percent in favor and feels that there is so much more that can be done in person however there is still much unknown about the coronavirus.

“We need to be cautious. We need to make sure that maybe there are things that we can do when people are coming together, we have hand sanitizer, we’re encouraging people to wash their hands regularly, maybe they don’t need to touch everything, maybe they could be wearing masks so that we’re protecting them and setting a good example”.

Chief Administrative Officer Milo MacDonald added that they would need to have a staff person at the door in the event there is a delegation that’s very well attended so that they can meet the Provincial limits.

Ivan Bonnell voted in favor along with the other five councilors and asked if the public would also be able to access services at City Hall

“It’s a secondary related issue and we’re really at that point where we’re ready to resume that as well”, MacDonald said, “Probably on or about that same date, that June first date, it’s important that we’re in a position to be able to provide support for people at tax time”.

MacDonald added that they would be using the new decontamination machine to decontaminate after meetings and probably on a daily basis certainly in the lobby area.