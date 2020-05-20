Several members of the Williams Lake Flying Club will take to the skies above the Lakecity this evening to pay tribute to the Snowbirds.

Marty Lauren, President of the club, said he didn’t have any difficulties in getting pilots together for it and goes over the flight plan.

“So we’re going to leave the Williams Lake Airport at about 6:30 and we’re going to fly over to the Fraser and the Williams Lake Creek Junction. Then we’re going to fly up the creek and over town, over the cenotaph, and then we’re going to fly down the lake and then over the 50 and then head back to the Williams Lake Airport”.

Lauren said the Williams Lake Flying Club wants to pay a tribute to the Snowbirds and to try and get everybody aware of the difficulties they are going through having lost one of their members over the weekend.

Lauren added that the flying community is a tight one and reflects on the times he and his club members had the chance to meet some the Snowbirds.

“A lot of us have met them at other events and we met them when they were in Williams Lake a few years back. They’re definitely at a different level and do some pretty awesome stuff, we all inspire to be just as good as they are in our small planes”.