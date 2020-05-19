(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

The Provincial Government will be offering temporary COVID-19 pandemic pay to health and social service workers delivering in-person, front-line care.

Among those included: care aids, domestic violence workers, those working in corrections and others delivering essential addiction and mental health supports.

The program is cost-shared with the federal government and looks to support those working on the front lines of COVID-19.

More than 250,000 eligible workers will receive temporary pandemic pay: a lump-sum payment of about $4 per hour for a 16-week period, starting on March 15, 2020.

Eligible workers will receive the payment directly through their employer and do not need to apply.

Temporary pandemic pay is part of the government’s $5-billion COVID-19 Action Plan.

More information on pandemic pay can be found on the BC Government’s website.