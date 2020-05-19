That brings the provincial total up to 2,446, although nearly 81 percent of those who have tested positive in B.C. have now recovered.

There are no new cases in either Northern Health or Interior Health.

There were three more COVID-19 deaths announced, so 146 British Columbians have now died because of the virus.

There are 325 active cases province-wide, with 45 people in hospital, 12 of which are in acute care.

The regional breakdown of cases is as follows:

883 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+1 new case)

1196 in Fraser Health (+1)

126 in Island Health (no change)

181 in Interior Health (no change)

60 in Northern Health (no change)

(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)