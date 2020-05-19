The BC Cattlemen Association is looking for ranchers to take part in a survey about flooding impacts this spring.

Holly Jackson, Communications Manager for the BC Cattlemen Association said they’re trying to get an accurate picture of the damages that the flooding has caused so they can help ranchers in any way they can with recovery.

“We’re trying to get an idea about the type of damages, the extent of those damages, so we’ve created a list of types of things that may have been impacted, roads, water infrastructure, fields, those kinds of things, and then a little bit about what those damages may result in as far as cost to producers”.

The information will be compiled then used to advocate the government to make sure that there are programs and assistance available for producers.

“Right now there is Disaster Financial Assistance available in the some of the areas, Cariboo Regional District and Fraser Fort George”, Jackson said, “But that doesn’t cover all the areas where people are being impacted by flooding so we are going to use the information so that we can show the extent of the impacts to producers across the Province”.

Jackson added the idea of the survey was to be a bit proactive in trying to establish what the impacts were and collect information so that we (BC Cattlemen Association) the scoop of the flooding impact.

Jackson said the survey has no end date and will stay open on the BC Cattlemen Association website as flooding impacts may continue for a bit longer.

This short survey should take 5 to 10 minutes to complete and so far 26 have been filled out.