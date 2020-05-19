28-year old Mitchell Jeff, 26-year old Wilmer Elkins and 19-year old Samuel Myers are all facing one count each of robbery, possession of stolen property and wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence.

Jeff and Elkins appeared in court today (May 19) for a bail hearing and remain in custody.

Their next court appearance is set for tomorrow. (May 20)

Myers is out on bail and is due back in court on July 29th for an arraignment hearing.

Two young offenders were also charged in connection with this case.

Williams Lake RCMP say four people walked into the Husky gas bar just before 4-30 am on May 13th.

Police say the suspects, wearing balaclavas and were armed with a weapon, forcibly removed the ATM machine and fled the scene in a black truck.

RCMP say they were headed south on Highway 97 and 100 Mile House police were notified.

A second suspect vehicle, a Pontiac Sunfire, was then identified heading down a rural road.

Police say they set up containment of the area and conducted a search, eventually arresting five suspects without further incident.