Tree planters in BC will be planting nearly 300 million seedlings this summer, but COVID 19 has changed the way the crews will be spending downtime in local communities.

100 Mile Mayor Mitch Campsall says rules from health bc and forestry in the wake of COVID 19 will require planter camps to have 2 designated people who will be the only ones to enter communities for supplies. All others must stay in camp.

Campsall says some planters are staying in local hotels, but there is security in place so they stay out of communities. Campsall says the penalty for breaking the camp quarantines is a planter losing their job and being sent back home.

The tree planters, many of whom are university students, were required to quarantine for 15 days before coming to work.