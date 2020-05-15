Fitness centers, gyms, yoga studios, and similar personal training facilities can re-open in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House on Tuesday.

Interior Health’s Chief Medical Health Officer is lifting an order that closed these types of facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is part of BC’s Restart phase 2.

They will have to meet requirements to protect staff and clients against the spread of COVID-19.

Interior Health says businesses can get guidance from WorkSafeBC.

Guidance for facility operators and for the public related to gyms and other fitness facilities is available now on the Interior Health website.

Facility operators may also contact their local Environmental Health Office.

https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/TattooPiercingTanningHair/Pages/default.aspx