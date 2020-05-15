Showers and a risk of thunderstorms, that’s how the Victoria Day long weekend in the Cariboo is going to begin today (Friday).

Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist for Environment Canada, said it’s rare that the first unofficial long weekend of the summer sees a 3-day dry period.

We asked Sekhon if that will be the case this time around.

“On Saturday we’ll actually have a pretty pleasant day in the Cariboo. It’s looking like we’ll have high temperatures near 20 degrees and some sunshine as well, maybe a little bit of cloud in the afternoon. As we get into Sunday and Monday, that’s where we’re possibly going to see some chances of showers and a risk of thunderstorms”.

Sekhon added, “The trend of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend is going to continue into next week. Temperatures are not far off from seasonal, we normally have a high of about 19 degrees this time of year and we’re going to see temperatures within a couple of degrees of that this weekend. Not seeing any heatwaves or any cold spells on the horizon”.