Provincial Health Officer encourages BC residents to stay close to home this summer
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)
(Files by Brendan Pawliw_MyPGNow)
Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced three more deaths today related to COVID-19 in British Columbia bringing the province’s total to 135.
15 new cases were reported province-wide, including one in Northern Health for a total of 58 and one more in Interior Health for a total of 180.
BC now has 2,392 cases overall.
“We need to minimize the potential for this virus to move between communities,” added Henry.
Dr. Henry acknowledged that over 165-thousand people have taken the BC Centre for Disease Control’s survey on COVID-19.
1,885 people have recovered from COVID-19, a recovery rate of nearly 79%.
Only 372 active cases remain province-wide.
The breakdown by health authority is as follows:
- 878 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+1 since yesterday)
- 1,149 in Fraser Health (+12)
- 126 in Island Health (+1)
- 180 in Interior Health (+1)
- 57 in Northern Health (+1)