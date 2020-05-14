(Files by Brendan Pawliw_MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced three more deaths today related to COVID-19 in British Columbia bringing the province’s total to 135.

15 new cases were reported province-wide, including one in Northern Health for a total of 58 and one more in Interior Health for a total of 180.

BC now has 2,392 cases overall.

“We need to minimize the potential for this virus to move between communities,” added Henry.

Dr. Henry acknowledged that over 165-thousand people have taken the BC Centre for Disease Control’s survey on COVID-19.

1,885 people have recovered from COVID-19, a recovery rate of nearly 79%.

Only 372 active cases remain province-wide.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows: