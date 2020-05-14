Quesnel-Hydraulic Road has been closed until further notice at kilometre 20.3 due to ongoing slide activity.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says significant land instability has been observed at this location.

The next step is for geotechnical engineers to determine when a full-time reopening is safe for travellers.

There is a detour available via the 27-hundred and 500 Road.

It adds approximately 30 minutes of travel time.

The Ministry says a second detour route, on French Road, is also being prepared.

It is expected to be ready by Friday. (May 15)