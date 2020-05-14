Taseko Mines Limited’s application to appeal the rejection of the New Prosperity Mine proposal by the Government of Canada in 2014 was dismissed today (Thursday) by the Supreme Court of Canada.

An independent federal panel of experts back in October 2013, concluded in its environmental assessment report, that New Prosperity would have significant and immitigable impacts on water quality, fisheries and Tsilhqot’in cultural heritage, rights, and traditional practices.

In February 2014, the Government of Canada accepted the conclusions of the federal panel and rejected the New Prosperity Mine.

TML (Taseko Mines Limited) filed legal challenges to both the federal panel report and the decision of the Government of Canada rejecting the New Prosperity Mine.

The Federal Court rejected both challenges in December 2017 and in December 2019 the Federal Court of Appeal dismissed TML’s appeals in December 2019.

In a release, TNG Tribal Chairman Joe Alphonse said “This decision has been a long time coming. We are celebrating the Supreme Court of Canada’s decision today, and taking the time to reflect on the immense sacrifices made by our communities and members to finally have their voices heard and respected”.

Chief Jimmy Lulua of Xeni Gwet’in First Nations Government said “Today we celebrate the courts’ recognition of Aboriginal rights and title. Further, we celebrate the resiliency and the perseverance of our people”.

We have reached out to Brian Battison TML Vice President of Corporate Affairs for comment on today’s decision.