The federal government is investing millions in the fishing industry.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $470-million in funding to help fish harvesters cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fish Harvester Benefit will provide harvesters who experience a 25-percent drop in profit with 75-percent of their losses up to $10,000.

Self-employed fish harvesters will be eligible for a non-repayable grant up to $10,000 and workers who need to apply for Employment Insurance will be able to use previous income statements for their applications.