Evacuation Order Issued For One Property On Baker Creek Road
CRD map of evacuation order
The Cariboo Regional District has issued an evacuation order for one property on Baker Creek Road in Quesnel effective immediately.
The evacuation order is being issued due to immediate danger to life safety due to landslide.
What you should do:
- You must leave the area immediately.
- Close all windows and doors.
- Do not shut off your natural gas.
- Close gates (latch) but do not lock.
- Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help.
- Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available. Take pets in pet kennels or on leash.
- Do not use more vehicles than you have to.
- Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service.
- If you are on an evacuation ALERT or ORDER, or if you have been displaced from you home due to an emergency, Please self-register with Emergency Support Services (ESS) at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/ . Self-Registration will reduce wait times for evacuees and assist in the referral process