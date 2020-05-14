From learning pods and learning stairs to non gender specific washrooms and even a daycare.

The new Quesnel Junior School, to be built along Maple Drive in the Red Bluff area, is designed for what’s called “21st Century learning.”

The Board of Education is now presenting a reveal of the 52 million dollar facility.

Justin Dyck, with CHP Architects out of Chilliwack, walked the media and stakeholders through the project on Tuesday. (May 12)

He said the vast double height space as you enter the facility is the heart and sole of the school…