The MP for Cariboo-Prince George is calling on the Federal Government to fast track his bill to make it safer for healthcare workers and first responders.

Todd Doherty is hoping that bill C-211 can get second and third reading as soon as Parliament begins sitting once again…

“We’re hoping that perhaps we can use this global crisis and the extraordinary work that our frontline workers, our nurses and our first responders, what they’ve put forth, the efforts, that perhaps the government and the Ministers will see it in their way to, lets fast track this bill and lets do some good for those that are doing good for others

Doherty says healthcare workers and first responders deserve to be protected at all times and not just during a pandemic…

“They put the uniforms on every day and they go to work for you and I, and whether it’s mending our broken bones or restarting our hearts or holding our hand as we take our last breath, or as we’ve seen across the country, running toward danger when most would run the opposite way. They put themselves in the line of fire to save others, you know they often face violence, and what my bill is saying is that violence is not part of their job description.”

Doherty says the bill is designed to amend the criminal code so that violence against healthcare workers and first responders is seen as an aggravating factor in sentencing.