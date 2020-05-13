Update: 3:08

Arrests have been made regarding the incident that occurred this morning at the 150 Mile House Husky Gas Bar.

Police say at 4:28 four people walked in wearing balaclavas, armed with a weapon and forcibly removed the ATM machine, then fled the scene, southbound on the highway in a black truck.

Williams Lake RCMP immediately responded to the robbery in progress notifying 100 Mile House RCMP as the suspect vehicle was reported to be headed south.

A second suspect vehicle was quickly identified and when police attempted to stop it, it fled down a rural road.

Police say they set up containment of the area as they conducted a search and just before 7 am they located the vehicle and the suspects hiding in the brush attempting to camouflage themselves and the vehicle.

Five people were arrested without incident and have been held in custody.

One adult is a prolific offender and is well known to the Williams Lake RCMP.

Two of the five are youths and will not be named.

Police say the black truck and ATM machine have since been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 11:20 AM: RCMP S/Sgt. Del Byron says further details will be released later, but confirms the suspects are in custody.

Employees at the 150 Mile House Husky station say individuals smashed doors and windows, and stole the ATM from the store as well as knives. Manager Valerie Osepiuk says they believe the thieves fled south, and are now in custody, but no details are yet confirmed by police. The incident occurred around 4:30 AM. The employee on duty was not injured. RCMP are currently investigating the scene and the station is closed.