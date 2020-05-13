Andy Ward (photo provided by RCMP)

Quesnel RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Sergeant Richard Weseen goes over some of the details…

 

“Andrew Charles Ward, who also goes by Andy, was last seen at approximately 8-30 pm on May 9th, 2020 on the Pinnacles sub road near Quesnel, BC.”

Ward is described as…

 

  • 61 years old
  • 5’8″ tall
  • skinny build
  • short, dark, salt and pepper hair
  • scruffy beard
  • both arms are covered in tattoos
  • wears glasses
  • Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Andy Ward, is asked to please contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992- 9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.