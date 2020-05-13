Quesnel RCMP looking for missing 61-year old man
RCMP Sign. (Vista Radio Stock Image)
Andy Ward (photo provided by RCMP)
Quesnel RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.
Sergeant Richard Weseen goes over some of the details…
“Andrew Charles Ward, who also goes by Andy, was last seen at approximately 8-30 pm on May 9th, 2020 on the Pinnacles sub road near Quesnel, BC.”
Ward is described as…
- 61 years old
- 5’8″ tall
- skinny build
- short, dark, salt and pepper hair
- scruffy beard
- both arms are covered in tattoos
- wears glasses
- Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Andy Ward, is asked to please contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992- 9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.