The Williams Fire Department was called out to a pickup truck that was on fire this (Tuesday) afternoon just before one that could have been more than just that.

Rob Warnock is the Deputy Fire Chief.

“We responded to a vehicle fire on Archer Road and Highway 97. The vehicle was fully involved when we got there and it got into the bush area around it so we had a bit of a situation”.

The Williams Lake Fire Department was on scene for an hour and responded with 3 apparatus and 14 firefighters.

One person was transported to the hospital and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Warnock said that had this been July or August the situation with the grass fire could have been a little different.