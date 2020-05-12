The Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre has lifted the evacuation alert for one property on Forglen Road in the Mcleese Lake area.

Residents returning home are encouraged to consider that there is still high water and flooding in the area and to use caution.

An evacuation alert or order may need to be reissued due to flooding activity and residents must remain prepared.

The lifting of this evacuation alert for the one property on Forglen Road in the Mcleese Lake area is effective immediately.