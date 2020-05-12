(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is encouraging British Columbians to take a survey, launched by the BC Centre of Disease Control.

The survey looks to establish the impacts of COVID-19, and help develop a plan for a potential second wave.

Dr. Henry announced just 7 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. today, for a provincial total of 2,360.

This is the lowest case count since March 12th, before a public health emergency was declared in the province.

However, another British Columbian has died due to the virus, with 131 deaths province-wide.

1,832 people have fully recovered – a 77% recovery rate.

There are currently 397 active cases, including 63 people in hospital, 16 of which are in critical care.

Critical care occupancy is currently at 46.2% according to Minister of Health Adrian Dix.

“We need to maintain control of COVID-19,” Dr. Henry said, emphasizing the importance of continued hygiene, and physical distancing measures.

The breakdown by health authority is as follows:

873 in Vancouver Coastal Health (+1 from yesterday)

1,124in Fraser Health (+6)

125 in Island Health (no new cases)

180 in Interior Health (no new cases)

57 in Northern Health (no new cases)