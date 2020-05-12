The first water fee increase in 11 years is coming to Lac la Hache residents.

The Cariboo Regional District passed an amendment at the May 8th meeting that will see a gradual increase over three years. Al Richmond, director for Area G says rates had to increase as expenses have gone up.

“We felt we could make do with what we had until it got to the point where we just couldn’t.” “The cost of Hydro, the cost of fuel, the cost of labour… those things have continued to increase over the last 11 years, and there hasn’t been an increase in user fees. We just cant do that balancing act anymore. So we had to increase it.”

The increase will mean about $1.60 for 2020 which is a 12% increase, with a further increase of 12 % in 2021 and 10% in 2022.