Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 in BC on Monday.

That was a two-day total since Saturday and brought the provincial number up to 2,353.

1,719 people have since recovered from the virus, bringing the recovery rate to 73%.

There are 634 active cases in the province.

There was one new case in Northern Health since Saturday for a total of 57 in the region.

There were no new cases for Interior Health, keeping the total at 180.

One additional death took place over the weekend raising the provincial mark to 130.

66 people are in hospital, including 18 in ICU.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced critical care beds are at 46.3% capacity.

Phase Two of BC’s four-phased plan to re-open the economy is scheduled after the May long weekend.

