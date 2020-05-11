42-year old Timothy Joel Harden is scheduled to appear in court today in Prince George for a Bail Hearing.

He’s charged with uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage, as well as three driving offences and breach of conditions.

100 Mile House RCMP say they received a report at around 7 o’clock Saturday (May 9) morning of a possibly suicidal male making threats against RCMP officers, and also in breach of a no contact order with a woman.

The suspect was also accused of taking her vehicle.

RCMP say they spotted the blue Dodge Journey turning onto highway 24 and due to the threat level against the woman and the officers, they quickly engaged the vehicle and disabled it.

The suspect fled on foot but was pursued and apprehended by the officers.

Police say the suspect and the officers suffered minor injuries.