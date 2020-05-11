It was a relatively quiet weekend for the Cariboo Regional District’s Emergency Operation Centre.

On Friday they issued an evacuation order for one property in the Maple Drive area of South Quesnel and an evacuation alert for seven properties in the same area due to the risk of landslide.

Chris Keam, Communications Manager for the CRD has this update

“We did see some increase land movement up in the North Cariboo around the Maple Drive, Knickerbocker area, we had some risk of a landslide that’s why there’s been the alerts and orders up there. Central Cariboo water is declining a little bit, and we’re pleased to see that, but in the South Cariboo it’s definitely still high levels and holding”.

Keam added “Our thoughts at this point from the experts that we’re listening too is this is

probably the end of round one in terms of the spring freshet and we should certainly not think that is over that there’s definitely still snow at the higher levels that’s going to melt and come down and could definitely impact the East Cariboo Region and that’s one area we’re keeping an eye on”.

Keam said as of today there are 9 alerts affecting 28 properties in 4 different electoral areas, and 3 evacuation orders impacting 4 properties.