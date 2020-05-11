Williams Lake RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a break and enter at one of the grade schools.

Staff Sargeant Del Byron says sometime between 6:30 pm on Thursday (May 7th) and 8 am Friday (May 8th), the break and entered occurred through a window at Sacred Heart Catholic School and 19 laptops and two I-pads were stolen.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with any information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers.