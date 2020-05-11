A suspect and the officers who arrested him suffered only minor injuries in a collision over the weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday morning around 7 am near Lone Butte outside 100 Mile House. RCMP were responding to a residence after receiving a report of a possibly suicidal male making threats against RCMP officers, and also in breach of a no-contact order with a woman.

The suspect had taken her vehicle, a blue Dodge Journey. As they responded the officers saw the vehicle turning onto Highway 24. Due to the threats to the women and police, they decided to collide with the suspect vehicle and disabled it. The suspect fled on foot and was pursued and apprehended by the officers.

The 42-year-old suspect is facing several charges, including uttering threats, and breach of conditions.

He was held in cells until a bail hearing. Highway 24 was closed for a short time as they investigated the scene.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the 100 Mile House detachment or Crimestoppers.