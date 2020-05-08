The Chief Administrative Officer of the Williams Lake Indian Band accuses the Mayor of Williams Lake of making uneducated comments on reconciliation.

Aaron Manella is referring to some of the things Walt Cobb said at this week’s council meeting when discussing their cannabis cultivation facility.

“I’m very disappointed that an individual in his position would make such an uneducated comment about reconciliation”, Mannella said, “And how dare he attempt to try and model what reconciliation looks like in Williams Lake”.

Mayor Cobb said his comments at the meeting were basically that reconciliation and building trust all goes together.

Cobb said it’s a two-way street, you can’t have reconciliation, you can’t have negotiations, you can’t have anything when you can’t sit down and talk and explain everybody’s issues.

“To me reconciliation is getting along and dealing with the issues and carrying on, if he wants to have some other meaning for it then I guess maybe we need to know what that meaning is and what it looks like and we’ll go from there”.

Cobb says the City and the Williams Lake Indian Band have scheduled a meeting coming up Monday night and he hopes some of these issues and misunderstandings will be settled.