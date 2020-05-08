The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit, assisted by the Quesnel RCMP and the BC Coroners Service, is investigating after human remains were discovered in a rural area of Quesnel on Wednesday. (May 6)

Quesnel detachment investigators and a member of the Police Dog Section from Prince George made the discovery at around 2-30 in the afternoon in a rural area approximately 40 km west of Quesnel near the Nazko Hwy.

The officers were following up on information related to local man, Louis Korkowski, who had been reported missing and possibly abducted on Monday (May 4) evening.

Louis Korkowski (Photo provided by RCMP)

The BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit has been called to take conduct of the investigation as initial indicators are that the remains and circumstances surrounding the death involves criminality.

Police are working closely with the BC Coroners Service to confirm the man’s identity, states S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, BC RCMP Media Relations Officer.

We recognize there are many questions and wishes for us to confirm whether or not these are the remains of the man, recently reported missing to the Quesnel RCMP. Our priority at this time is to confirm identity and then to speak with the man’s family.

Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon is the Operations Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section states,”Extensive resources are being devoted to this investigation to ensure public safety”