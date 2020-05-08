100 Mile House RCMP say two people were captured on a trail camera entering a rural driveway in the Deka Lake area back at around 10-30 on Wednesday (May 6) night.

It is believed that they parked on the roadway, and proceeded on foot.

It appears that they were wearing masks.

A copy of the photo can be found on our website.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP. (250-395-2456.)