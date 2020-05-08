A Quesnel man, wanted on a province-wide warrant, has been arrested in Prince Rupert.

Quesnel RCMP confirm that 20-year old Kelly Gerk was taken into custody at around 11 o’clock last (May 7) night.

Gerk walked away from the Vision Quest treatment center in Logan Lake back on April 21st.

He and 20-year old Colton Roy are awaiting trial in connection with a serious assault.

His next court date is set for May 14th.

Gerk is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and assault in connection with an incident on Callanan Street in downtown Quesnel back in April of last year.

Police say a man was rushed to G.R. Baker Hospital with severe injuries and was later transported to a larger facility for treatment.